EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some drizzle and light rain in a few spots. Cloudy and mild this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Another warm, breezy afternoon ahead with a little less sunshine than yesterday. South winds will gust to 15 mph at times during the afternoon and that will help warm temperatures into the mid 70s. Another slight chance for some patchy drizzle or a few light showers this evening and overnight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures only drop into the mid 60s overnight tonight. Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm again tomorrow but with a better chance for afternoon showers and a few thundershowers ahead of the next cold front. That cold front arrives during the day on Thursday with the best chance for some widespread showers and thundershowers. Temperatures will stay nearly steady in the 60s until the front moves in and then those temperatures will drop quickly. Overnight Thursday, expect clouds to clear and temperatures to drop to the freezing mark by early Friday morning. Breezy at times and much cooler Friday with highs only reaching the upper 40s.