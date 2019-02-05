Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Another warm day today with temperatures reaching into the middle to upper 70s. We will keep mostly cloudy skies all day today with warm winds coming up from the south. As we head into the late afternoon and evening there is a slight chance we could see patchy light showers across East Texas. Overnight tonight we will temperatures will remain warmer only dropping into the middle 60s. Wednesday will be another warm day with cloudy skies. Wednesday night into Thursday expect heavy rain showers that could have some thunder and lightning along with them. Thursday temperatures will start in the 60s but steadily drop throughout the day cooling to the lower 30s overnight. Friday should be a cool but clear day. Into the weekend temperatures will remain on the cool side with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain.