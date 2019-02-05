LIVE: Officials announce arrests, indictments in Upshur County drug trafficking ring

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Seven arrests have been made in an East Texas drug ring after a lengthy investigation.
Officials are holding a press conference Tuesday to announce multiple arrests and indictments. Watch live on East Texas Now.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are expected to attend the news conference, including U.S. Attorney Joe Brown, the DEA, the ATF, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the Gregg County Sheriff’s office, the Upshur County District Attorney, the Gregg County CODE Unit and the Gilmer Police Department.
The press conference is taking place at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tyler.
U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown said in a press release that seven people were indicted and arrested as a result of an investigation by a combined task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies that started back in 2017. The investigation focused on the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Upshur County.
During the course of the investigation, law enforcement agencies conducted numerous audio- and video- recorded controlled purchases of meth from the suspects. In addition, law enforcement officers and agents executed search and arrest warrants and seized additional amounts of meth and guns.
The operation resulted in the arrests of Roger Dale Hall, 53, Denise Michelle Taylor, 35, Christopher Dewayne Bunn, 43, Shaun Dale Weeks, 43, Jessie Darwin Ezell, 37, Darrell Lynn Gage Jr., 41, and Kenny Okeith Harris, 32, all of Gilmer, the press release stated.
According to the press release, the seven suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 13, 2018, and they were all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Weeks, Bunn, and Harris were also charged with firearm offenses, including felon in possession of a firearm and use, carrying, and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Hall, Taylor, Bunn, Weeks, Ezell, and Gage each have prior federal or state convictions related to the possession and distribution of controlled substances, the press release stated.
The suspects appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy Payne, the press release stated. The indictment remained sealed until Feb. 4 and after Hall, the final defendant, was arrested.
If convicted, each of the suspects could face from five to 40 years in federal prison.
“Thee arrests have made a big impact on the supply of methamphetamine in this part of East Texas,” Brown said in a press release. “The defendants were moving large amounts of drugs and staying in the more rural areas to avoid detection. Credit really goes to the cooperation of several local, state, and federal agencies which worked together to take these people off the street.”
