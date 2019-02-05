LIVE: Friends, family discuss posthumous launch of author’s book; scholarship

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Friends of family of Cole Barker stopped by East Texas Now to talk about the posthumous launch of his book.
The book created by Barker is being published following his death to help keep his memory alive.
According to a press release, those close to Barker have decided to publish “The Boar Named Bob,” and all proceeds from the book will go to graduating seniors each year at Mount Vernon High School, the school Barker graduated from.
The release said the book was never intended to be published. It was actually homework and was inspired by Cole Barker’s first hog hunt. He created the story when he was 10 years old and in 5th grade.
On March 24, 2017, 35-year-old Barker was killed in a tragic skiing accident in Colorado. Cole Barker’s 5th grade teacher, Ms. Lawrence brought a copy of Barker’s book to his mother, Sue. She became inspired to keep her son’s memory alive by publishing his story.
Proceeds from the book will benefit the Cole Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund.
