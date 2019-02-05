LETU students building, testing advanced drone technology

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Engineering students at LeTourneau University are learning more advanced drone technology by programming and building larger drones.
The process starts with aircraft made from foam board, which allows them to get experience building and flying aircraft that are cheap to repair it they crash or are damaged.
Ruedi Schubarth teaches drone technology at LeTourneau University. His students are currently working to build, program and fly a drone name the Albatross.
It will be a professional-level tool like the drones used for various jobs around the world, Schubarth said. It will be autonomous which gives it a higher level of control and sophistication. He said having the students build and program the drone is highly beneficial.
“The purpose of that is to learn kind of what’s under the hood of the autonomous aircraft. There’s a lot that goes into programming it and configuring it to do these missions automatically. That’s really where a lot of the benefit comes from,” Schubarth said.
Using drones saves a lot of work and makes it safer for the humans that are trying to collect the information, he added.
Part of the programming includes installing autopilot and all the sensors that go with it, including control radios, GPS, and air data sensors to monitor altitude and air speed.
“We’ll eventually put some cameras on it as well so our students can get experience collecting information," Schubarth said "It’s a big learning process to get from just flying a simple RC airplane to programming it to fly by itself.”
The next phase will be test flights, which Schubarth hopes to do in a about a week.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.