Lack of school zone signs a concern for parents of Carlisle ISD students

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Parents in the Carlisle school district are concerned for their children’s safety.
Every day, they drop them off for school, and the Carlisle Independent School District sits between State Highway 42 and FM 13.
One parent said she’s worried her child with special needs could end up being getting seriously due to a lack of school zone signs.
“It’s just nerve-racking, especially since one of my special needs kids is a runner, and if he starts running those streets all around that school, it’s dangerous for him,” one concerned parent said.
A busy state highway and a road with a 60-mph speed limit borders the Carlisle district.
“It’s a small community. Everyone is mostly within walking distance, and now no one is letting their kids walk because it’s like playing Frogger,” one concerned parent said.
State Highway 42 has two school zone lights beginning at the driveway of the elementary school and ending just before the football field.
But what about FM 13? Drivers are going 55 miles an hour and are only told to slow down by the time they’ve passed the high school.
“You know there is a school because you are in the area, but if you’re not from the area, you won’t know, and you’re going to zoom right through,” one concerned parent said.
Carlisle Superintendent Mike Payne said he is planning on contacting the Texas Department of Transportation.
“I don’t think we will have to have any board action to get this done. Hopefully by just a letter or a phone call,” Payne said.
Payne said he is fully aware the lack of school zone signs is an issue.
“We are aware of the need for school zones, so we are not ignoring it. It will just take a little time,” Payne said.
Once TxDOT has been contacted about the school zone issue, there will be an engineering and traffic investigation conducted.
Payne said, once he contacts TxDOT, he’s hoping the addition of a few crosswalks could also be a possibility for the district.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.