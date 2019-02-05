Kilgore College awarded $100,000 grant toward risk management institute

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore College has the means to continue offering free workplace safety courses to the public tanks to a $100,000 grant it received on Tuesday.
Texas Mutual Insurance Company awarded the college with a check to fund its Risk Management Institute. The program offers free safety training to community employers, workers, and the general public.
Tuesday’s presentation was the 12th consecutive year Texas Mutual chose Kilgore College for its grant due to the college’s excellent track record.
'They’ve trained over 5,700 different students on a wide variety of courses. They’ve done OSHA training classes, trenching and excavation training classes, CPR, AED, and first aid training," said Jeremy Hanson, manager of regional safety services at Texas Mutual. “They’ve been able to provide workers with the knowledge and skills to perform their jobs safely and effectively.”
Since the inception of the Risk Management Institute in 2008, employees from more than 856 companies have take advantage of the free courses, a college spokesperson said. More than half of those employees lived and worked in the East Texas area.
The following information was released by Kilgore College:
“We are grateful to receive this grant from our partners at Texas Mutual, who shares our commitment to the prevention of workplace accidents and to overall workplace safety,” said Brenda Kays, president of KC. “Workplace safety education is an important part of the workplace and always a sound investment. Thanks to this grant, our growing risk management program will continue to help workers in Kilgore and across Texas be more prepared and successful on the job, creating safer work environments for employees.”
Texas Mutual has awarded $7.6 million in safety education grants since 1999. KC is one of 10 community colleges in Texas that provides safety classes via funding from Texas Mutual.
“For 20 years we’ve partnered with Texas community colleges to ensure tens of thousands of workers get the education they need to work safely,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual. “We are happy to continue our support to these colleges, so safety programs can be available to their communities and available to employees across the state. These safety courses, along with many other company initiatives, demonstrate our commitment to creating a stronger, safer Texas.”
For more information about the KC Risk Management Institute, please visit www.kilgore.edu/RMI or call 903-983-8683.
