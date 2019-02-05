Kilgore College awarded $100,000 grant toward risk management institute

“We are grateful to receive this grant from our partners at Texas Mutual, who shares our commitment to the prevention of workplace accidents and to overall workplace safety,” said Brenda Kays, president of KC. “Workplace safety education is an important part of the workplace and always a sound investment. Thanks to this grant, our growing risk management program will continue to help workers in Kilgore and across Texas be more prepared and successful on the job, creating safer work environments for employees.”