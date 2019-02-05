Jacksonville police: 1 in custody following standoff

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a standoff in Jacksonville.
About 2 p.m. Jacksonville Police Department officers were called to a home near Patton Street and Georgia Avenue in response to a welfare check.
When police arrived, a man refused to come out of the home, Police Chief Andrew Hawkins said. A woman later emerged from the home with visible injuries.
Officers eventually entered the home through the back door and made an arrest. Charges are pending at this time, Hawkins said.
Two subjects were treated at the scene for injuries.
The case remains under investigation.
