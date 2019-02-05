East Texas roadwork for the week of Feb. 4

Traffic has been moved to the northbound lane and shoulder with the southbound lane and shoulder closed for the next phase of the project. Work is ongoing to remove the existing southbound approach slabs and pouring flowable fill under the riprap at the abutment. Daily lane closures are possible. Wide loads must use alternate routes due to restrictions for oversized vehicles. There are no outlets available at the overpass. Vehicles over 8.5 feet wide are not allowed. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph with an advisory speed of 45 mph through this project. The contract includes cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and placing a concrete overlay on the existing bridge deck.