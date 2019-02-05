East Texas Ag News: How to better care for your pasture

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Looking for ways to take better care of your pastures?
This is from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Angelina County. They suggest getting a sprayer that attaches to the back of your tractor.
This can help you control weeds and get rid of devastating insects. It can also help you apply liquid fertilizer on your pastures.
There are two types of spraying systems you’ll want to keep in mind. The first is boom sprayers. They are typically what you see in commercials and are effective in smooth, crop-like situations.
The second is a cluster nozzle. It’s better set up for most livestock producers because it’s practical for rough terrain and the ease of getting through gates.
