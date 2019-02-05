Capital murder charge dropped for Panola County mother in connection to son’s death

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A capital murder charge has been dropped against a Panola County mother accused of killing her two-year-old son.
During a court appearance on Jan. 31, the state moved to dismiss the capital murder charge against 22-year-old Brianna Jones. The motion was granted and the charge was dismissed.
Jones was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of the two-year-old son, Kaisyn. She, along with the child’s father, 25-year-old Braylyn Sheppard, turned themselves in to authorities in April 2018 after they were wanted for the death of their son.
On March 14, deputies were called to the UT Carthage emergency room regarding an unconscious 2-year-old that was brought in by ambulance.
Medical personnel pointed out contusions on Kaisyn’s head and face. He also had internal injuries and was unresponsive and being prepared to be airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas where he later died.
Jones and Sheppard were originally charged with injury to a child and were later charged with capital murder.
Jones remains charged with endangering and abandoning of a child. The bond is set at $75,000 which Jones has previously bonded out of.
Sheppard is still charged with capital murder. He remains in the Panola County jail under a $1 million bond.
