Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overcast skies overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a stray shower and drizzly spot. As we head into the later morning hours tomorrow, skies will begin to partly clear giving way to mostly to partly cloudy skies by tomorrow afternoon through East Texas. Southerly winds and extra sunshine will help temperatures tomorrow reach into the middle 70s for highs. Clouds and slight rain chances return by Monday night and will remain in the forecast for the next few days. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Thursday as a strong cold front will begin to move through East Texas. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely as the front moves through. Behind the front, breezy northerly winds and cooler air will bring winter-like temperatures back to East Texas with highs dipping into the upper 40s for Friday and Saturday and lows in the lower to middle 30s.