SH 274 bridge on Cedar Creek Reservoir to remain closed for repairs

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The SH 274 Bridge at Cedar Creek Reservoir Spillway in Henderson County will remain closed until needed repairs can be made to the structure, TxDOT said.
According to TxDOT, bridge experts have completed a thorough inspection of the structure which indicated some concrete deterioration of a single bent cap that will require repairs.
To address this condition, TxDOT is preparing an emergency maintenance contract to be executed as early as this week and will extend for approximately three weeks, barring any unforeseen conditions.
This work is being performed to restore the integrity of the bridge protecting the well-being of the traveling public. It is TxDOT’s intent to expedite the work minimizing impacts to motorists.
TxDOT said the bridge inspection and road closure, located about seven miles north of SH 31 between Trinidad and Seven Points, was prompted last Wednesday by visual observations of an exposed roadway joint.
The traveling public must use alternate routes along SH 334, SH 198, and SH 31
While the detour may be inconvenient, TxDOT appreciates the public’s patience as it conducts its safety protocols with due diligence in an effort to return the roadway to service.
