Old train depot building in Chandler inched along to new home in city park

CHANDLER, TX (KLTV) - History was literally on the move Monday morning in Chandler, as crews inched along carrying the old train depot building to its new home in the city park.
The depot was moved from its location on South Broad Street to Arlie McCain Memorial Park, where the museum is currently located.
“This is our last commercial building that has any historical significance,” said Nancy Bertholf, city museum director. “So if it were gone, there would be nothing to show how our city started.”
The beginning of the city of Chandler dates back to the 1880s, according to Bertholf, when the first railroad made its way through the city. City officials date the depot building back to the early 1900s, where it once served as a volunteer fire department and then a thrift store.
“Our history is tied to the railroad, and saving this depot preserves that history," Bertholf explained.
With the move to its new home, city officials said they would also plan to change its appearance to match that of what a train depot would’ve looked like in the early 1900s.
