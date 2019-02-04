‘No signs of trauma’ reported on body of Pittsburg woman found on roadside

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - The cause of pregnant woman’s death has been ruled “undetermined” as police continue with their investigation.
Pittsburg police began investigating 24-year-old Tashiana Sharday Taylor’s death after her body was found on the side of the road on Nov. 26, 2018.
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a body found in the 600 block of Quitman Street. After finding Taylor’s body, processed the scene and interviewed potential witnesses. They reported there were no signs of foul play at the scene where Taylor was found nor at her residence and vehicle.
Taylor’s body had been sent to the Southwester Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy. Pittsburg police reported on Feb. 4 that they had received the results of the autopsy. They reported the results showed “the manner of death and cause of death to be undetermined.” It was also noted the medical examiner reported no signs of trauma were found on the body.
The Pittsburg Police Department reported the investigation still remains open and officers are continued to follow developing leads.
Pittsburg police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation, call Assistant Chief Matthew Lemarr with the Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-3330 or CrimeStoppers at 903-843-3131.
