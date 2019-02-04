Monday’s Weather: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with highs in the 70s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Some patchy fog and light drizzle possible early this morning. Then, mostly cloudy, warm and breezy this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s and southwest winds will gust to 15 mph at times. A few breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon and evening. Partly to mostly cloudy again tomorrow and once again, temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. A slight chance for some more light drizzle by late tomorrow afternoon and evening. More clouds roll in on Wednesday with chances for rain increasing through the day. The chance for rain will become likely overnight into early Thursday as the next cold front reaches East Texas. Expect showers and a few thundershowers along this front and the rain could last into Thursday afternoon for some places. Temperatures will drop quickly behind the cold front with highs only reaching near 50 degrees by Friday afternoon.