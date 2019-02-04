Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday East Texas! As we head through the afternoon we could start to see some sunshine peeking through the clouds. Temperatures are warming up quickly this morning and that’s thanks to the warm south winds we are feeling. We will warm up to the middle 70s today with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s. Tuesday is looking to be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures remaining warm in the low to middle 70s. Tuesday evening there is a small chance for rain. Temperatures will start to cool as Thursday rolls around with a cold front. Rain chances increase on Wednesday and Thursday and you could have some thunder and lightning along with these storms. To finish off the work week temperatures will sink into the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.