Kilgore Fire Department at scene of fire on FM 2276
A mobile home was lost in the fire. (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
By Stephanie Frazier | February 4, 2019 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:24 PM

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Fire Department is at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in a rural area, on FM 2276 in Rusk County, just south of the Gregg County/Rusk County line. Elderville-Lakeport VFD said they have sent a tender truck to the scene, as well.

Crims Chapel is assisting KFD with the fire.

A mobile home was gutted in the fire, as well as a utility fire.

A vehicle appears to have been destroyed, as well. (KLTV/Arthur Clayborn)
A tweet by ELVFD indicated the fire also involved a vehicle.

A witness in the area reported hearing several explosions and a fire. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will continue to update.

