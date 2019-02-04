Kilgore Fire Department at scene of fire on FM 2276

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore Fire Department is at the scene of a fire Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported in a rural area, on FM 2276 in Rusk County, just south of the Gregg County/Rusk County line. Elderville-Lakeport VFD said they have sent a tender truck to the scene, as well.
Crims Chapel is assisting KFD with the fire.
A mobile home was gutted in the fire, as well as a utility fire.
A tweet by ELVFD indicated the fire also involved a vehicle.
A witness in the area reported hearing several explosions and a fire. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will continue to update.
