Fire in dust collector prompts brief evacuation of business in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A business in Longview was temporarily evacuated after a fire started in a dust collector.
Longview fire responded to Capacity Trucks on Capacity Drive in response to a fire alarm Monday afternoon. When they arrived they discovered a fire had started in one the building’s dust collectors.
The fans were shut off causing the building to fill with smoke. The building was then evacuated due to the smoke.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and employees were able to return.
