East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Warm and Humid Conditions are expected to persist through early Thursday morning. A cold front should put an end to the Spring-Like Temperatures here in East Texas at that time. Rain chances will slowly increase into Thursday morning with mainly showers possible until the cold front arrives. A few isolated thundershowers may occur along and immediately ahead of the cold front. At this time, we are not looking at a significant outbreak of severe weather...if this changes, we will let you know as soon as possible. This front should pass through East Texas very quickly dropping temperatures from the middle 60s into the 40s by late afternoon/evening. Much cooler days ahead for Friday and Saturday before we warm up again on Sunday and Monday. Another cold front is possible on Monday afternoon, bringing with it a few more showers to East Texas.