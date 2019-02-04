East Texas Ag News: Checking last year’s seeds

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are some answers if you’re wondering if seeds from last year are any good.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County wants you to test the seeds by germinating.
We’re told seed embryos can last awhile, but over time, the rate of germination will decrease.
There’s an easy way to test to see if your seeds are still okay. You’ll want to wrap ten seeds in a moist, paper towel and place it in a plastic bag.
Leave the plastic bag in a warm location and wait a week. After that, you can open it up and take a look at the seeds.
If only half of them are germinated, that means you have about a 50 percent chance of all of your seeds sprouting.
Another thing to keep in mind: Your seeds should be kept in a dry, cool location that’s away from light.
