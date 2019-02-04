Breckenridge Village residents treated to South Tyler Rotary visit, free Chick-Fil-A

By Jeff Wright and Jeff Chavez | February 4, 2019 at 4:01 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 4:01 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Residents and day-program participants of Breckenridge Village of Tyler (BVT) enjoyed a special treat Monday afternoon during a visit with the South Tyler Rotary Club: free Chick-Fil-A.

The visit was made in part to recognize the relationship between Breckenridge Village and the original owners of Chick-Fil-A Tyler, Ed and Sandy King.

“The Kings were the original owners of Chick-Fil-A Tyler and had championed the BVT cause for more than 15 years,” said Linda Taylor, associate executive director of advancement at BVT. “After Mr. King passed away, Jeff and Debra [Johnston] took over the South Broadway Chick-Fil-A and have carried on the BVT/Chick-Fil-A relationship.”

Franchise owner Jeff and Debra Johnston were joined on their trip by one of the restaurant’s cow mascots, as well as around 50 of his fellow Rotarians, according to a news release ahead of the event.

