Braum’s makes 2nd attempt at 4th Tyler location

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After having lifted deed restrictions, Braum’s is again applying for a fourth planned location in Tyler.
The new location would be at 3809 W. Elm St., just off of SSW Loop 323 on the west side of the city. A zone change request was filed to build the Braum’s where a home stands.
Braum’s applied for a zone change in December, but the planning and zoning commissioner denied it due to a deed restriction.
However, the deed did allow for an amendment, as long as it is approved by a majority of owners. The deed restriction amendment, signed on Dec. 31, allows the land to be subject to all zoning regulations by the city.
The Tyler P&Z board is scheduled to consider a zone change in a meeting on Tuesday.
Other Braum’s locations include restaurants on Broadway Avenue, Troup Highway, and construction on a third location on Old Jacksonville Highway.
