American State Bank, Texas State Bank merger completed

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Steele Holdings Inc. has announced that it has completed the merger of American State Bank and Texas State Bank. American State Bank is the successor of the merger, the company said.
“We are excited to formally announce the completion of the merger of American State Bank and Texas State Bank,” said Kelly Sanders, President and CEO of American State Bank. “We truly have a great team and look forward to providing the same great service to customers, as we have in East Texas for over 100 years.”
American State Bank is a privately owned bank which was founded in 1911. For more information, visit the ASB website by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.