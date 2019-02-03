Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! We have another cloud day ahead but temperatures will be nice and warm. We will warm up to the lower 70s today with winds a bit stronger than yesterday coming up from the south. Rain chances are spotty today but you could see a light shower into the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with a good chance of light showers that will carry over into tomorrow morning. To start off next week temperatures will continue to rise. We will stay in the middle 70s through Wednesday with rain chances and cloudy skies each day. Thursday is looking to be the rainiest day due to a cold front coming through East Texas. This cold front will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s to end next week and to start next weekend.