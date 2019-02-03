Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTVKTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was another mild day in East Texas as temperatures reached into the mid to upper 60s despite the mostly cloudy skies. Slight chances for rain will persist overnight tonight into tomorrow with the potential for a few thundershowers as well, especially if you are able to get a little extra sun tomorrow afternoon. Highs for tomorrow will start to reach into the lower 70s and as we head into the first half of next week temperatures will continue to warm as highs will top off in the middle 70s through Wednesday with slight chances for a stray shower. Winter will finally return to East Texas on Friday as a strong cold front will move into the area, bringing likely rain chances with the possibility for a few thunderstorms as the front passes through. Behind the front, temperatures will return to normal for this time of the year with highs on Friday and Saturday dropping into the upper 40s.