Police chase crosses 3 East Texas counties

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A convoy of law enforcement joined in a high-speed chase that covered 3 East Texas counties on Friday night.
It was around 11 pm that a motorist fled from police and led them on a 35-mile chase from Wood County to Gregg County.
A suspect that apparently fled for no reason.
The chase reached speeds of over 110 miles per hour ending in Longview.
“We were listening to it on radio. They were actually going out of the county towards Upshur County when they turned around and came back towards us,” said Hawkins police officer Robert Marr, who joined the chase.
DPS troopers and Wood County officers joined in the pursuit.
The chase started on FM 14 south but was called off because of concerns for public safety.
Minutes later the car was spotted and Hawkins police joined other officers in the chase
“He would see the troopers and either he’s done it before or watches a lot of t-v. because he was trying to doge spike strips. Very intent on outrunning us. He’s driving into oncoming traffic, passing people on the shoulders and being a danger to the public,” Marr says.
A harrowing part of the chase was in Gladewater, where an earlier accident was blocking the eastbound lanes, as the chase was approaching.
"That was the scariest moment. He cut through oncoming traffic and come back on the eastbound side. At one point I was directly behind him and we were going at about 110 miles per hour. Other side of Gladewater I was at 120 and he was still pulling away," says Marr.
In Longview, the chase turned on McCann road and LPD blocked the driver in.
“There were several Longview officers that blocked key intersections. And he had spun out and came to a stop and we were able to get him out of the vehicle,” Marr says.
The suspect had no warrants. His reason for fleeing is unclear.
The man was transported back to Wood County where he was booked into jail for evading law enforcement.
His identity has not been released.
