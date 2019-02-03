Dr. Shirley McKellar announces candidacy for city council

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Lifelong Tyler resident and businesswoman Dr. Shirley McKellar announced today that she is running for the District Three seat on Tyler’s City Council.
McKellar ran against Louie Gohmert for the District One congressional seat four times but is now running for city council to serve the citizens of Northwest Tyler.
Today, McKellar met with community members at the Church Under the Bridge in Tyler.
Hinting at her love of shopping, McKellar discussed her goals for economic growth throughout the city.
“I want to see economic growth in North Tyler as I see in other parts of the city,” McKellar said. “When people come to Tyler, they should be able to see positive growth and economic vitality in every part of the city.”
She also touched on her military past and how that inspires her to help the veterans of Tyler.
McKellar said her focuses – if she is elected – are the homeless population, veterans, human trafficking, and economic growth.
