Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! A cloudy day ahead for most. Temperatures today reaching into the middle 60s with light winds from the south. There is a chance for spotty showers today so bring along an umbrella for any outdoor plants to be safe. Overnight most of East Texas will see a rain shower with some of them will produce thunder. Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s tonight. For Sunday we will have another mostly cloudy day with temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. To start the work week temperature will stay in the 70s with light winds from the south. Showers are possible each and every day.