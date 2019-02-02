Nature helps Caddo lake with salvinia problem

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The appearance of the invasive plant ‘Giant Salvinia’ on an East Texas lake years ago was a red flag to state biologists, knowing what damage it could do if it spread.
Biologists at Caddo Lake in Harrison County had a huge problem on their hands when the plant began to rapidly choke areas of the lake.
In 2017, Caddo was plagued with over 6,000 acres of the lake being overgrown with Giant Salvinia.
“Giant Salvinia is one of the worst invasive species that somebody could find. It out-competes native plants so they can’t grow. Fish and other invertebrates can’t live underneath the water,” says Texas Parks and Wildlife Fisheries biologist Tim Bister.
And it was reproducing rapidly, with devastating effect.
“It grows at such a fast pace it will take over the surface water,” says Texas Game Warden Todd Long.
“Giant Salvinia can double in size in four to five days under the right conditions,” Bister says.
Every possible remedy was tried.
“We use herbicide treatments. The Giant Salvinia weevil eats the plant and lays its eggs in the plant,” says Bister.
Using every possible method, parks and wildlife officials were able to control the salvinia. But they got their big assist from nature.
The weather found a way starting in 2017: freezing and flooding.
"We had some really cold temperatures that froze the salvinia and killed it off," Bister says.
"The cold weather, the rising waters has really helped," Long says.
The result: Over 4500 acres of the plant has been eliminated.
"If we could get this every few years I think it would help us out a whole lot," Bister says.
Since 2017, more than 18000 acres of Giant Salvinia has been treated across the state.
