Jussie Smollett says his account of attack is ‘consistent on every level’

In his statement, Smollett expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of love and support" he has received since the attack — even the president weighed in Thursday, calling it "horrible." But critics have also taken to social media to suggest that Smollett changed his account of what happened and hasn't cooperated fully with investigators, pointing to what police say was Smollett's refusal to let detectives go through his phone records to verify that he on a call with his manager when he was attacked.