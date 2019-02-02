Derek Craft back in East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Derek Craft grew up in Hawkins, Texas. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer of a professional athlete was always taken with a grain of salt.
“In middle school and elementary, when we got asked what we wanted to be for a living and we said professional athletes, we got told to bring it back down to reality,” said Craft. “That it wasn’t really going to happen.”
Well, it happened. Craft was drafted by the New York Yankees organization in June of 2018.
“I wasn’t a Yankees fan growing up,” said Craft laughing. “But, there’s just a history behind the uniform, the logo, the organization as a whole.”
He’s enjoying living out his dream. “Every day I put on the pinstripes in rookie ball this last year it gave me chills,” said Craft. “I had to ask my teammates to pinch me. Am I dreaming? Is this real life? And thankfully, it was.”
Craft hopes he can inspire other kids to follow their dreams, as well.
“If I can be someone for kids – not only in Hawkins but across the state, across the country – to look up to and say this guy came from a place where no one said he would make it… I just want to encourage those kids to chase their dreams.”
Craft says he’s been star struck a couple times, but his most shocking meeting so far was with the hall of famer, Reggie Jackson.
“We’re in the dressing room and this old guy walks in and I turned to a trainer and said who is that?” said Craft. “He said ‘Are you kidding?! That’s Reggie Jackson!’ and I was like oh my gosh.”
Craft said he wanted to ask for an autograph but chose to stick with the picture he got with Jackson.
In terms of autographs by himself? He feels honored when people ask for his.
“It’s a pretty neat feeling for them to think so highly of me to ask for an autograph,” said Craft. “It really means a lot. Of course, whenever I see a kid asking for an autograph, I’m more than willing to do that.”
