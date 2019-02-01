UT Tyler student releases first digital single

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - She’s spent the past two years sharing her musical talents at the University of Texas at Tyler. Now senior Raquelle Langlinais is sharing her music beyond campus.
The singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist has released her first digital single, “Alright”.
Langlinais’ love of music begin early in life.
"My parents met at a singing competition, so music has sort of always been in my life I think I sang at my first wedding when I was two years old.”
Langlinais started songwriting at 7 years old, recorded her first song at 13 and learned to play the guitar at 16. She won "Patriots Got Talent” in during her first semester at UT Tyler in 20-16.
Since then, her voice has become a familiar sound at Patriots athletic events, where she performs the national anthem.
The Port Arthur native grew up in Arp and classifies her music as Americana.
“When I think of Americana, I think of Fleetwood Mac. It’s a really broad genre and it leaves a lot of room for opportunity,”she said.
Her single “Alright” is one of several songs her band, The Half-Guided Hearts, is recording for an upcoming album.
With a mix of rock, country, folk and R&B it’s sure to fit with her definition of Americana.
As for inspiratin, Langlinais says she always comes back to love when writing songs.
“We can dive into some of the most deep subjects, but I always come back to love,” she said. "Everyone can relate with it. It doesn’t take someone of high intellectual mind to relate with what love feels like.”
Langlinais said she’s not looking to become famous, just to share her heart through music.
“I want to give the world something they will enjoy listening to – whatever size that world may be. It may be five people, it may be 5,000, but it will be enough," she said.
Langlinais’ single “Alright" is available on several digital platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music.
