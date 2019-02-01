Firefighters responding after smoke spotted near Smith County jail

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Firefighters are on scene after smoke was spotted near the Smith County jail.
It is reported Tyler fire has responded to the 200 block of East Elm Street. Tyler police’s online records indicate police is on scene assisting with traffic.
Witnesses have reported smoke coming from a manhole near the entrance of the jail. At this time, the smoke has died down.
Oncor was called to the scene. An official with Oncor confirmed the People’s Petroleum building has partial power due to the incident, as well as several other nearby restaurants. They confirmed all the buildings around the square are fed of an underground circuit.
According to an official with the Tyler fire marshal’s office, the smoke was caused by an underground electrical issue. The official stated they believe a transformer shorted out.
The Tyler fire marshal’s office said that one business in downtown Tyler is without power at this time. Oncor’s online outage map states that 89 customers are affected, and power should be back on by 7:30 p.m.
Details at this time are limited. KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.
