Three East Texas restaurants get serious violations under inspection

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Smith county and Longview health departments gave serious violations to 3 restaurants in the latest inspection period.
In Longview,
Rotollo's at 3407 North Fourth street.
Over 70 cups of pizza sauce and marinara we're held too warm and all had to be discarded. (thermometer)
Raw dough was sitting on top of a trash can. (danger)
Meatballs, bruchetta and other food items were not date marked. (danger)
Gallons of bleach were stored next to paper towels. (danger)
Residue build-up on the bar soda nozzle. (unclean.)
Total demerits: 22
Louisiana Cajun fish and more at 1429 west Marshall avenue.
Whole catfish and raw shelled eggs were held too warm. (thermometer)
Container of spoiled chicken breast was found and had to be discarded. (danger)
Coleslaw, gumbo and other items were not date marked. (danger)
Toxic items were stored on 'to-go' trays. (danger)
Total demerits: 16
In Lindale,
Cinco de Mayo at 2610 South Main street.
Raw egg shells and Deli paper were found on top of ready to eat foods. (danger)
Raw bacon and jalapeno peppers stored on cooler shelf. (danger)
Cut tomatoes and other vegetables found on the floor next to a hand wash sink. (unclean)
Pots, pans and utensils needed cleaning. (unclean)
Expired salsa and damaged cans were found. (danger)
Total demerits : 23
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.