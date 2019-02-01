Source to ESPN: Garrett not expected to get extension

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Cowboys fans could be seeing Jason Garrett’s farewell season in 2019.
Accroding to Todd Archer with ESPN, a source close to the team has said fans should expect any kind of extension heading into the next season with Garrett’s contract set to end at the end of that season.
The Cowboys went 10-8 this past season and made it to the divisional round. The team won the NFC East but failed to make it to the NFC Championship, continuing a two-decade long drought on that stat line.
On his weekly appearance on ESPN Radio in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would not give much detail into the situation.
“None of that is anything that I would talk about in this forum in any way, and so we won’t get there,” Jones told the Cowboys' flagship network. “I think I’ve made clear how I feel about Jason in terms of where he is right now as far as our ability to help us win football games. I think if you look at what we’ve done over the last few years, you’ll see a pretty good winning record there. [But] it’s not enough, not enough.”
