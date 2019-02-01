Reward up to $10,000 in case of medical service dog killed in front yard

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Hannah Westmoreland developed type one diabetes at the age of eight. About 3 and a half years ago, she got a service dog named Journey.
“He was really loveable, really gentle, even though he was so big,” said Hannah Westmoreland. “He played a lot; he was a big lap dog.”
Journey did almost everything with Hannah. They went to school together, went shopping together and he was her lifesaver.
“He saved her life a few times,” said Tina Westmoreland, Hannah’s mom. “He’d alert her and she’d have no idea and we’d check her blood sugar and it would be in the 40s or 50s.”
On January 13, 2019, Hannah’s lifesaver was shot in their front yard.
“When my mom called the dogs inside and Journey didn’t come, she called to him again and when he still didn’t come, she yelled that there was something wrong,” said Hannah. “When we saw all the blood and realized he was shot I held my hand on it all the way to the doctors…he was supposed to have surgery, but he didn’t make it.”
Hannah lost her lifesaver but the whole family lost an amazing dog.
“He loved us all and we loved him,” said Tina. “He was a very important part of our family. I know a lot of dogs are, but maybe it was the service dog part – he was more.”
The family has been trying to wrap their heads around the tragedy.
“It’s inconceivable,” said Tina. “Nothing about him posed a threat, ever. It was so mind-blowing that he was shot.”
Tina says she’s thankful for the outpouring of support their family has received from all over the world.
“They’re teaching my kids to still have a soft heart. It’s bigger than the money; it’s bigger than the bad guy.”
Hunt County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in Journey’s case.
“We want them to know they remain anonymous,” said Sgt. Jeff Haines, the law enforcement coordinator for Hunt County Crime Stoppers. “In small knit communities, people are worried about trouble or retaliation, but there won’t be. We desperately need someone to call in with information on this case.”
Information about the reward can be found on Hunt County Crime Stopper’s Facebook page and the anonymous number to call with information is 903-457-2929.
Hannah says she’s unsure if she’ll ever get another service dog because she knows no other dog could replace him, but if she could see Journey again, she knows what she’d say.
“I’d tell him I miss him and I love him and I hope he’s doing good.”
