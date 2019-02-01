Police: DNA, forensic genealogy helps solve 40-year-old homicide of Portland woman

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) - Police detectives say they’ve tied a convicted killer to a decades-old cold case homicide in Portland, all thanks to some well-preserved DNA and forensic genealogy - much like the technology that helped investigators catch the “Golden State Killer.”
Anna Marie Hlavka was just 20 years old - she had just gotten off work on July 24, 1979. Police say Jerry Walter Mcfadden sexually assaulted and strangled her with an alarm clock chord. Hours later, the young woman’s sister discovered Anna Marie’s body.
For decades, Hlavka’s family waited for her killer to be caught.
“But I assured her that we would continue to pursue different techonology that was hopefully going to come available in the future,” said Dr. Janelle Moore, forensic scientist with the Oregon State Crime Lab.
That future is now. But for those involved in the case, solving it doesn’t lessen the pain of losing Anna Marie.
“I don’t think it ever goes away from them. I think the word closure is over used but just having some answers to give them is a good thing,” Moore said.
Police say a sample from underneath Anna Marie’s fingertip gave them the DNA profile that eventually brought them to the killer.
The state of Texas executed McFadden 20 years ago but the state didn’t keep a record of his DNA, which might have solved this case yeas ago.
Last spring, police in California used a private service that used a genealogical database and arrested a man they say is the Golden State Killer, wanted for 13 murders. Detectives with Portland’s cold case unit then used the same technology, which led them to McFadden.
“This case never would have been solved. he never would have risen to the level of a supsect. He has no record here in Oregon,” Moore said.
McFadden was out on parole when he murdered Hlavaka. Texas police convicted him of kidnapping a teenage cheerleader months after the Oregon crime. At this time, they don’t know how long he was in the Pacific Northwest the summer of 1979 or what other crimes he may have committed.
