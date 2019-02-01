Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight with milder temperatures. All of East Texas will stay above freezing with temperatures only dropping into the upper 40s by morning. Light mist and patchy drizzle are possible overnight and into Friday morning. Slight chances for rain - mostly for light mist or drizzle will be possible off and on through the weekend with rising temperatures. Friday afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 60s with mid 60s by Saturday afternoon and even near 70 degrees by Sunday. Better chances for rain will arrive next week as another cold front approaches East Texas. There is a possibility that the front will stall out over the area and keep rain chances around for much of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s ahead of the front and fall by late week once the front moves through.