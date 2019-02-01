Lawmaker files resolution to legalize sports betting in Texas

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - The Texas House and Senate could take up a measure to legalize sports betting in the state.
House Joint Resolution 61, filed by State Rep. Eddie Luccio III of Brownsville, seeks to amend the Texas Constitution to read “(f) The legislature by law may authorize and regulate the placing of wagers on professional and collegiate sports.”
The resolution must be adopted by a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate in order to be placed on November’s ballot.
Texas law allows bingo and the lottery, as well as betting on horses. But a ruling last spring by the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for states to allow sports gambling.
However, state legislators have traditionally opposed legalized betting on sporting events, citing moral reasons.
If the referendum makes it on the ballot, voters will say if they are “for” or “against” a proposition that reads “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to legalize sports betting in this state.”
