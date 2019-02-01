Group knits tiny hats for newborns to raise congenital heart disease awareness

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Babies in East Texas are now sporting tiny red hats thanks to knitters and crocheters from the Shiloh Road Church of Christ.
Throughout the year the Sisters in Service ministry come together for community service projects. In February, the group focuses on American Heart Month.
“This is probably the highlight of our year to bring the little red hats to the newborns," said member Becky Omdahl.
The little red hats are meant to raise awareness about congenital heart defects.
“This year we knitted and crocheted 381 hats for the babies, but we do it in conjunction with the American Heart Association just to hopefully let parents know about heart issues with newborns," she said.
The hats went out to families in Tyler on Thursday as part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program. The Sisters in Service first teamed up with hospitals in Tyler in 2016 to hand out hats to families.
