Gregg County jury indicts man for attempted murder of peace officer

From the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s Office
The Gregg County Grand Jury on Thursday absolved Longview Police Officer William Smeltzer in his use of deadly force and handed up an indictment of Randy Carl Jeffrey of Longview for attempted capital murder of Officer Smeltzer.
The indictable offense occurred on December 23, 2018, when Longview Police Officer William Smeltzer attempted to make contact with a suspicious person in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue, in Longview. The suspicious person was later identified as Randy Carl Jeffrey.
During the initial encounter, Jeffrey fled from Officer Smeltzer on foot and Officer Smeltzer gave chase. During the pursuit, Randy Carl Jeffrey produced a firearm and began shooting at Officer Smeltzer.
Numerous rounds were fired by Jeffrey at Officer Smeltzer. As a result of this immediate threat on Officer Smeltzer’s life, Officer Smeltzer returned fire with his department issued firearm. Randy Carl Jeffrey was struck once and received a non-life threatening injury.
Shortly thereafter, Jeffrey was safely taken into custody and provided prompt medical attention.
As with all officer-involved shootings, the Texas Rangers were contacted and conducted a thorough investigation into the incident. The Ranger’s findings were delivered to the office of the Gregg County District Attorney, which in turn presented the case to the Grand Jury on January 31, 2019.
After the presentment of the case to the Grand Jury panel, the Grand Jury elected to indict Randy Carl Jeffrey for the offenses of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building and Theft of a Firearm. Additionally, the Grand Jury unanimously found that Officer Smeltzer’s use of deadly force during this incident was warranted and proper. The Grand Jury declined to bring any charges against Officer Smeltzer and he is cleared of any wrong doing in this case.
In commenting on the Grand Jury action, District Attorney Tom Watson said, “Officer Smeltzer, along with all of our officers involved in this case, should be commended for apprehending this violent individual and removing him from our city’s streets.”
