Gregg County jury indicts man for attempted murder of peace officer

After the presentment of the case to the Grand Jury panel, the Grand Jury elected to indict Randy Carl Jeffrey for the offenses of Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building and Theft of a Firearm. Additionally, the Grand Jury unanimously found that Officer Smeltzer’s use of deadly force during this incident was warranted and proper. The Grand Jury declined to bring any charges against Officer Smeltzer and he is cleared of any wrong doing in this case.