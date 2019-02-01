Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s. A much more mild start to the day than earlier this week. We’ll continue to see a slight chance for a few light scattered showers and drizzle this morning and while rain chances mostly taper off for this afternoon, we can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle. This cloudy but warm trend will continue into this weekend with temperatures warming into the middle 60s for Saturday and near 70 degrees for Sunday with a decent chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s for Monday and Tuesday before a cold front starts to move into East Texas. The front will struggle to quickly move through East Texas so it will take a little time for the cooler temps to catch up, with afternoon highs finally cooling into the upper 40s by Thursday. Overall, it’s looking like a cloudy and drizzly 7 days ahead of us. Overall rainfall totals aren’t looking particularly excessive but it would be a good idea to hold on to the umbrella in the meantime in case you get caught by a stray shower.