Friday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Temperatures are mild today with mostly cloudy skies but thankfully we are seeing a few breaks in the cloud cover which is helping a few locations warm up a little faster. Throughout the day today we will see a slight chance for a few light scattered showers and drizzle and while rain chances are fairly low, we can’t rule out a stray shower. This cloudy but warm trend will continue into this weekend with temperatures warming into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. A slight chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday and better chances for scattered showers on Sunday morning. Drizzly, light rain possible through the rest of next week as well. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front starts to move into East Texas. The front will struggle to quickly move through East Texas so it will take a little time for the cooler temps to catch up, with afternoon highs in the middle 50s by Thursday. Overall, it’s looking like a cloudy and drizzly 7 days ahead of us. Rainfall totals aren’t looking particularly excessive but it would be a good idea to hold on to the umbrella in the meantime in case you get caught by a stray shower.