Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy skies continue into the evening with a slight chance for some light mist or drizzle overnight through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay mild in the 50s overnight and winds will stay light out of the south and southeast. More clouds for the weekend with a slightly better chance for an isolated shower or two around the area. Most rain will be very light and some places may not see any rain at all. The warming trend continues with high temperatures in the mid 60s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday. Even warmer temperatures will start next week with highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. A very slow moving cold front is expected to reach East Texas by the middle and end of the week and could stall out over the region. This will increase rain chances for the middle of the week and keep those rain chances around through the end of next week. Cooler temperatures are not expected until the end of next week and possibly into next weekend.