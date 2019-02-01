East Ag News: Ways to prevent larger-than-expected calf birth weights

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re looking at ways to prevent larger-than-expected calf birth weights.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office in Overton says one way is to limit graze pregnant cows and heifers in the last third of their pregnancy.
Another idea is to graze spring calving cows and heifers for about two hours each day. Pairs can be grazed full time or limit-grazed on winter annuals like rye grass, wheat and oats.
If your forage is abundant, full-time grazing of pairs will result in excellent animal performance at a low cost.
