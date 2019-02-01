Civil rights group says Texas voter citizenship checks ‘unacceptable’

297 Smith County voters are on a list indicating that they are among those flagged, according to Elections Administrator Karen Nelson. In Gregg County, 99 voters were listed, 30 are listed in Rusk County, and 90 in Henderson County. In total 58,000 voters were initially flagged from counties across the state. That’s before the Secretary of state’s office followed up with phone calls telling counties to disregard some names on their lists.