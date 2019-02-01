Civil rights group says Texas voter citizenship checks ‘unacceptable’

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -This week, East Texas elections offices will ask hundreds of voters for proof of citizenship. This comes after the Texas Secretary of State says thousands of Texas voters were flagged as non-U.S. citizens, during a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
297 Smith County voters are on a list indicating that they are among those flagged, according to Elections Administrator Karen Nelson. In Gregg County, 99 voters were listed, 30 are listed in Rusk County, and 90 in Henderson County. In total 58,000 voters were initially flagged from counties across the state. That’s before the Secretary of state’s office followed up with phone calls telling counties to disregard some names on their lists.
Beth Stevens with the Texas Civil Rights Project believes the process is unacceptable.
"They sent lists of people that they allegedly flagged as non-citizens that were citizens and they should have known before they sent those list out to the counties,” says Stevens. “Counties are taking steps that are going to impact individual people’s right to vote.”
Those steps include sending certain voters a letter demanding they provide proof of citizenship.
"If the voter does not respond to the letter within 30 days then that voter’s eligibility is canceled,” says Nelson.
"They are very likely to not know that has happened until they go to vote the next time,” says Stevens.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office applauded Secretary of State David Whitely for his “proactive work in safeguarding our elections.” However, the Texas Civil Rights Project claims the actions are politically motivated due to bills filed in the Texas legislature that could change requirements for voter registration.
“There is one that would require every single person that registers to vote in Texas to prove their citizenship,” says Stevens. “We’re calling on the Secretary of State to rescind this discriminatory advisory.”
While Texas law does not require proof of citizenship to vote, only citizens are allowed to do so.
For those who receive a letter from their county elections office, a copy of their birth certificate, naturalization paperwork or a passport should be brought in within 30 days to prove eligibility.
