Cherry-cream cheese streudel by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

If you're in the mood for something sweet, Mike with Brigitta's Hungarian in Kilgore has a great idea to share!
Cherry-cream cheese streudel
Ingredients:
1 lb. cherry filing
1 lb cream cheese
5 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
6 sheets filo dough
1 tablespoon butter
First, put 1 lb of cream cheese in a 1 gallon zip lock bag. Add the 5 heaping tbsp. of sugar and 1 overflowing tbsp. of vanilla extract. Zip it and place in container with hot tap water to soften the cream cheese. Once softened hand press the ingredients until mixed. Set to side.
Second, use a metal tray with liner. Gently lay out the 6 sheets of filo dough. Brush a little butter to hold sheets in place.
Third, snip off the corner of the zip lock bag. Squeeze out the cream cheese in a roller coaster pattern. Squeeze out the amount to your liking. Refrigerate the balance. Spoon out the cherry filing over top the cream cheese. Carefully roll the dough over until the edge is underneath. Brush butter on the top. Cut pattern in top of dough as steam vents.
Finally, Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Allow to cool and serve. Powdered sugar on top or add a large spoon of French vanilla ice cream.
Enjoy!
You can visit Brigitta’s at 202 Hwy 31 East in Kilgore. Call 903-331-5642 or visit their Facebook page for hours and information.
