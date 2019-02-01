Bishop Gorman announces new head football coach, athletic director

Jordan Cantrell joined Bishop Gorman in 2018, serving as the varsity football defensive coordinator. “Coach Cantrell has proven himself to be a positive leader, and we look forward to the future of our football program under his direction,” said Robin Perry. Previously, Coach Cantrell worked in the financial sector as a financial analyst for two years before deciding to follow his passion of growing and developing young men through the game of football. He was a student athlete for four years at Harding University where he lettered in football and earned his Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. In his last year at Harding, he assisted in coaching inside linebackers. Coach Cantrell has stated that he feels blessed to be able to lead the 2019 Crusader Football Team and is grateful to be a part of the Gorman community.