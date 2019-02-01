Arrest ends Union Grove burglary spree

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas sheriff’s office says they have solved several cases, and may solve many more, with the arrest of a burglary suspect earlier this week.
The Upshur county sheriff's office says that they had several reports of auto burglaries over the last three week period in 'Union Grove'.
Deputies had been watching the small community of 357 people, after several vehicles had been broken into.
"Get what you can and go on. Breaking windows. Over the last several weeks there has been an increase in reports of burglaries in that area," said Upshur county sheriff Larry Webb.
Using hit and run tactics, the burglar was smashing in windows and grabbing anything of value, then vanishing without a trace. no security images or videos.
But then investigators picked up a clue on one burglary that led them to someone they had dealt with before. 25 year old John Tuttle.
"A lead developed in one of the cases. Deputies were able to stop him, and stolen property was in his vehicle. We arrested him on Monday the 28th. We were able to solve 5 cases right now. Value of everything recovered, around 5-thousand dollars," Webb says.
Webb hopes Tuttle's arrest clears up other cases as well.
"We still have a lot of property. Unclaimed property," the sheriff said.
John Tuttle remains in the Upshur county jail on charges of burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a building.
The Upshur county sheriff says more charges are possible.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.